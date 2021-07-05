Eagle Global Markets, the first brokerage firm by Africans for Africans, has achieved a new milestone; 5 years of delivering excellence in the online brokerage space in the country.

Conceived in a kitchen in the United Kingdom, and established in the business nucleus of the black continent in 2016, the mission at Eagle Global Markets has always been unitary: to disrupt the way Nigerians and indeed Africans think about wealth-creation by connecting them to vast opportunities that exist in the global marketplace through trading stocks, equities, forex and so much more. Today, the company has over 150,000 brokerage accounts opened and has paid out more than $5m in profits, with plans gearing swiftly towards an African expansion.

Over the last half of a decade, EGM has been evolving strategically to stay at the forefront of industry trends. At a time when financial trading was an alien concept to many Nigerians and would require them to place trades in foreign currency, the company swiftly introduced CloudTrade, a technological revolution that allowed Nigerians to trade in Naira. Earlier this year, it was the EGM CopyTrade, a platform that allowed those with little or no trading experience to partake in the wealth of the financial markets. Safe to say that it has been a revelation so far.

Innovations like these have allowed the company to position itself as a dedicated online trading partner to its clients, a fact echoed by the company’s hierarchy. “Our specialization in the global financial markets has enabled us to understand the market on a granular level”, says EGM’s Chief Operations Officer, Temitayo Sanusi. “Even small differences in how we manage our clients can mean a world of difference in terms of their profitability which is why we’re constantly improving and updating our familiarity as these areas grow and change.”

Even as the company begins to experience exponential growth, its core philosophy remains the same: specialization in creating wealth, and a passion for client satisfaction. By maintaining an innovative outlook tailored to various cultural idiosyncrasies, EGM has managed to stay at the fore of the industry while providing unparalleled service to clients.

“We are in the business of helping our clients seek out financial freedom – regardless of age, gender, or socio-economic class. It’s the same everywhere; the lower and middle class want to move up while the upper class wants to stay there” says Sanusi. “Either way, more and more people have started seeing trading and indeed, EGM as a viable avenue to build wealth because they trust us to provide them not just with access to the markets but supporting conditions such as education to better their chances. Our growth tells us that we’re doing things right by our clients, and our tagline, Create Your Own Wealth,’ further reflects that.”

Eagle Global Markets keeps re-imagining wealth creation in Nigeria at a time when economic recovery is sorely needed. The brokerage company is simultaneously, systematically, and broadly bringing together technology, education, and opportunities to everyone regardless of age, socio-economic standing, and gender with the goal being to further increase the number of traders in the country and inherently, national financial buoyancy.