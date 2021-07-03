President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigerians have started embracing agriculture due to petroleum no longer sustaining the country, adding that some Nigerians are already leaving paid white-collar employment to return to the farms.

The President disclosed this on Friday at the State House, Abuja, while receiving the former Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe.

Buhari revealed that his administration’s focus on agriculture was “paying off” and Nigerians are not regretting it.

“We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices. Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped the importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again,” he said.

“Agriculture has also helped us to generate employment. We have embraced technology, and some people are even leaving the offices to go back to the land. And they are not regretting it. That is the feedback we get,” he added.

The Ethiopian envoy praised Nigeria’s effort in agriculture and also managing the pandemic, adding that, “if we want to change anything in the continent, it must start with Nigeria.”

“We want to champion the Nigerian policy at the continental level. We should have a common African voice on food self-sufficiency. Africa can feed the globe,” he added.

What you should know

Nigeria’s agricultural sector grew by 2.28% in real terms in Q1 2021 compared to a growth of 3.42% in Q4 2020 and 2.20% in Q1 2020.