Nigeria’s agricultural sector grew by 2.28% in real terms in Q1 2021 compared to a growth of 3.42% in Q4 2020 and 2.20% in Q1 2020.

This was disclosed in the Q1 2021 GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Sunday. Real GDP grew 0.51% in Q1 2021 compared to 0.11% in Q4 2020.

NBS added that Crop Production under Agric real GDP grew by 2.31% compared to 3.68% in Q4 2020 and 2.38% in Q1 2021.

Livestock under Agric real GDP grew by 1.65% compared to 2.38% in Q4 2020 and 0.63% in Q1 2020.

Fishing under Agric real GDP grew by 3.24 % compared to -3.60% in Q4 2020 and 1.49% in Q1 2020.

The report disclosed that Forestry under Agric real GDP grew by 1.28% compared to 1.24% in Q4 2020 and 1.71% in Q1 2020.

What you should know

The 2020 Agric GDP grew by 2.17% compared to 2.36% recorded in 2019.