The Board and Management of Niger Insurance Plc has put out a public notice addressing the publication of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) regarding the expulsion of member companies who were allegedly not meeting obligations to policyholders of the companies.

The notice which was addressed to the public and the NIA stated that the company had paid out the sum of N1.16 billion to policyholders as claims from 2020 to date. It further stated that the company plans to liquidate some of its real estate assets to help meet its obligation and further alleviate the plight of policyholders.

The notice further explained that the company has created a customer engagement forum in a bid to address customer concerns, complaints and enquiries especially on the present status of the company and the management’s initiatives.

The company has assured the public and its policyholders that it is currently in talks with the Association to resolve the issue at hand as it is in the interest of all associated parties. Niger Plc has further guaranteed it will remain a responsible and committed corporate organization as it ensures that all obligations especially in the areas of claim payments are met according to the provisions of the insurance practice.

Backstory

On June 23, 2021, the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) issued a public notice published in a national newspaper announcing the expulsion of three of its member companies.

The publication, which was approved by the Governing Council of the NIA, stated that the insurance firms were expelled for failing to meet their obligations to policyholders thus negating the principles of insurance. These obligations could be the delay or refusal to make claim payments or honour discharge vouchers to policyholders.

The three companies that were affected are: