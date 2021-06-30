With the inconsistent price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, in Nigeria, many vehicle owners are now concerned about ways to reduce spending on fuel.

Being able to cut the fuel consumption of a vehicle by as much as 30% will lift a huge burden off the shoulders of vehicle owners. This article will look at seven ways drivers can minimize fuel consumption.

Tighten your fuel cap

One of the major reasons some vehicle owners may not get the mileage they expect is because there isn’t as much fuel in their tanks as they think.

A recent survey revealed that 147 million gallons of fuel are lost in a year due to evaporation which happens because the caps of fuel tanks are not fastened tightly. Tightening the cap of your car’s fuel tank will help you get the maximum value from the petrol in your car.

Avoid idling

When you drive your car, make sure you avoid idling whenever possible. When your car is running, but not moving, your fuel mileage is absolute zero. If your car remains stationary for more than a minute, switch the engine off.

However, only do this when it is safe to do so.

Use cruise control

This is an electronic device in a vehicle that can be switched on to maintain a selected constant speed without the use of the accelerator.

When to use it? Use cruise control on the highway. Cruise control means that your car will move at a constant velocity, as there is no acceleration. This reduces the amount of work your engine does, therefore it uses less fuel.

Drive only when it’s unavoidable

Another way to reduce your car consumption is to avoid driving when there is no need to do so. If you only need to travel a few blocks, consider walking or even riding a bicycle. Not only will you save money at the pump, the exercise will certainly do you some good.

Steady acceleration

When you drive, avoid mounting inconsistent pressure on the accelerator. A heavy foot will always result in reduced fuel mileage and poor fuel consumption.

Remove the roof racks

Are you using an SUV or do you bother about how vehicles like that consume so much fuel? All you need to do is make the car more aerodynamic. The more aerodynamic your vehicle remains, the better your car’s fuel efficiency.

This involves decreasing the weight of a car by taking out unneeded items; removing the roof racks on top of the car is a good way to do this.

Also, keeping your windows down while driving creates more drag and wind resistance for your automobile.

Maintain proper tire inflation

Your car tyres should not be over or under-inflated. To get the accurate measurement, check the drivers’ door or the car owner’s manual.

Improperly inflated tires can reduce your car’s fuel economy by up to 5% in some cases.

Why this matters

With the naira becoming weaker, the high cost per litre of petrol and the high rate of inflation in Nigeria, it is important that consumers learn how to creatively cut down on their spending without having to entirely change their lifestyle.