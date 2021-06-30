The number of Nigerians migrating to Canada is skyrocketing daily. According to data published by the Canadian government, the growth rate of Nigerians immigrating to Canada has exceeded some of Canada’s biggest sources of immigrants over the last half-decade.

In 2019, Canada welcomed 341,000 immigrants in total which is in alignment with its immigration policy to attract skilled workers. Today, more Nigerians have left the country to Canada in search of greener pastures, while more people are on the verge of leaving, making the immigration processes highly competitive.

The reason for this high rate of immigration is the prevalent situation in the country – the high rate of unemployment, poor healthcare services, poor standard of education, high level of insecurity amongst others.

With the competitive nature of Canadian migration, many people are finding it difficult to migrate. However, all hope is not lost as there are other equally good countries people can explore. These countries have robust economies and need immigrants to fill in many job vacancies to boost their economy. The countries are as

Australia

Immigration to Australia from Nigeria has increased at a yearly rate of 11.88%. This makes it one of the biggest migration routes for skilled human capital in the world. Presently, Australia is accepting Nigerians with permanent residency in more than 400 different occupations as well as for working holiday visas, student visas, working visas and more.

An interesting thing about Australian immigration is that Australia makes very little discrepancy between nationalities. Australia has different visas for people that have permanent residency. These visas are categorized as follows: 189,190 and 491 Australian Visa subclasses.

The 189 and 190 Australian Permanent Residency visa classes allow holders and their immediate families to:

live and work in Australia, enter and leave the Country as they choose without the need for further visas, access medicare (Australia’s world-class medical system), education for children, own property and best of all, holders of the 189 and 190 visa class migrating to Australia from Nigeria can convert their Permanent Residency visas to full Australian citizenship.

The 491 visa launched in November 2019 is a Skilled Work Regional visa and has 14,000 places allocated per year. It is a skilled migration (points tested) visa which lasts for an initial five years, and it can be converted into full Permanent Residency status. For either an expatriate living in Nigeria or a Citizen of Nigeria to move to Australia on Skilled Migration they must first qualify with an eligible occupation and then score enough points to be able to enter the Australia Expression of Interest (EOI) system.

Steps involved in Applying for Permanent Residency of Australia as a skilled migrant includes the following:

Identify an Occupation in Demand, Score at least 65 on the Australian Points list, Secure a Positive Skills Assessment, Take an English Test, Lodge an Expression of Interest, Receive an Invitation to Apply, Lodge Formal Application, Do Police Checks, Complete Medical Checks and Receive a PR Visa.

It takes about 1 year from start to finish of the process. Sometimes it happens sooner, sometimes later though one year is a good benchmark to keep in mind.

Germany

Germany is another country that Nigerians can migrate to. Though the process is not easy, becoming a student in Germany offers a straight-forward process of migrating to the country. To study in Germany, you need to ask yourself whether you want to study at a private or public institution and in what language (German or English). Many universities offer courses in English, provided you show proof of your proficiency in the language.

To study in Germany, you will need to take the following steps:

Find the right programme: There are lots of universities and programmes you could pursue in Germany, but it is essential you choose one that will help you meet your career goals.

There are lots of universities and programmes you could pursue in Germany, but it is essential you choose one that will help you meet your career goals. Make an application: Check out what the entry requirements are for the programme and make an application. You will need to consider factors such as whether you want to study in German or English. To study in these languages, you will need to provide proof of your proficiency. For example, is having an IELTS score of 6.0 to study in English. Many institutions also provide proficiency tests if you do not have the proof needed to apply.

Check out what the entry requirements are for the programme and make an application. You will need to consider factors such as whether you want to study in German or English. To study in these languages, you will need to provide proof of your proficiency. For example, is having an IELTS score of 6.0 to study in English. Many institutions also provide proficiency tests if you do not have the proof needed to apply. Apply for your German student visa: Students applying to study in Germany from outside of the Schengen Area will need to apply for a student visa. To do this, you will need to get in touch with the German embassy or consulate in your country of residence to start the process. You will be required to provide several documents and attend an interview to discuss why you want to travel to Germany.

Students applying to study in Germany from outside of the Schengen Area will need to apply for a student visa. To do this, you will need to get in touch with the German embassy or consulate in your country of residence to start the process. You will be required to provide several documents and attend an interview to discuss why you want to travel to Germany. Secure your accommodation: You will need to find somewhere to live before you get to Germany; there are lots of websites you can use to find a property or housemate. Some institutions may also offer support with this.

You will need to find somewhere to live before you get to Germany; there are lots of websites you can use to find a property or housemate. Some institutions may also offer support with this. Travel to Germany: Once you have acquired your visa, you will be ready to travel to Germany and start your course.

If you are considering working alongside your studies, the German government allows international students to work a total of 120 full or 240 half days.

Switzerland

When it comes to beautiful countries in Europe, Switzerland is one of them. The country’s quality of living is top-notch, though migrating to the country is difficult. This is because Swiss immigration law is geared towards discouraging immigration. However, there are still ways one can migrate to the country like through gaining admission into a university in Switzerland.

Swiss universities offer a very high standard of education and comparatively low tuition fees in bachelor, masters, and doctoral degree levels. As a Nigerian international student looking to study in Switzerland, you will need to apply for a Switzerland student visa.

The Swiss student visa is issued to visa applicants who intend to undertake studies, language courses or vocational training from an accredited university or institution in Switzerland. For short courses of less than 90 days, you will need a short-term Schengen C visa, while for courses of more than 90 days, a national D visa and a residence permit will be required for travel. Residence permits are issued by the Cantonal Migration Offices.

Swiss visa application for a long-term D visa, will require you to provide the following documents:

Three Visa Type D application forms which must be properly filled and signed.

Passport photographs

International Passport

Financial Evidence

Original certificate of English language proficiency test and two copies, i.e. IELTS, TOEFL

Previous educational certificates and diplomas

Original confirmation of enrolment at a recognised Swiss educational institution

Original confirmation of course tuition fees paid

The visa procedure takes 8–12 weeks to process from the date of your application acceptance

After your studies, you will be given a 6-months work visa to seek employment. If you are unable to find work within those six months, you will be asked to leave or you become an illegal immigrant in the country.

New Zealand

New Zealand has become a very popular choice of long-term Immigration destination for Nigerian citizens. Nigerian individuals and families are drawn to New Zealand for quality of life, nature, a strong economy, and a very safe environment. New Zealand is ranked as one of the best places in the world to live and many Nigerian citizens agree that immigrating to New Zealand was one of the best life choices they have ever made.

Some visas, such as those for qualified Nigerian migrants grant immediate permanent residence, but you must meet the conditions attached to the visa to ensure that your journey from Nigeria is not interrupted. There are several ways to obtain a residence visa, many of which start with a temporary visa that allows you to study or start a business in New Zealand.

There are many options to immigrate to New Zealand from Nigeria and they include:

Immigrate to New Zealand from Nigeria Skilled Migration

Business Migration from Nigeria to New Zealand

Nigerian citizens migrating to New Zealand on Partner Visas

New Zealand has one most ambitious skilled migration programs with generous permanent residency programs to address worker shortage gaps in their labour force.

Singapore

Singapore is one of the countries that has always topped the list of destinations for international migrants wishing to migrate to other parts of the world to start a new chapter, work and live with their families. The country has a strong economy, low cost of living, high quality of life and has always maintained an open-door policy towards migrants. The number of immigrants in the country continues to rise every year. Working in Singapore, like most cosmopolitan cities, will feel strangely familiar and foreign all at once. Its fast-paced, culturally diverse economy is filled with vibrant businesses and opportunities.

Presently, Singapore faces a shortage of technology workers and this means that the country relies on foreigners to fill the gap. Tech giants such as Facebook and Alphabet’s Google have their Asian base in Singapore while ByteDance and Zoom are hiring aggressively in the country of 5.7 million people in the city.

The minimum wage for workers in Singapore is $386 (N158,472.30) per month. Employees also receive a 13th-month salary in Singapore. If you are looking for jobs that Nigerians can get in Singapore, you should consider some of these jobs.

List of Jobs in Singapore Nigerians Can Get

Construction jobs

Agricultural sector

Marketing and sales jobs

The health sector

Teaching jobs

Hospitality jobs

Engineering jobs

There are two options you can explore in your desire to live and work in Singapore and they are: the Direct Employment approach and the Study to Stay approach.

How to apply for a Singapore Direct Employment approach

If you are a professional and have a job offer from a company in Singapore, it is wise to let the company apply on your behalf.

These are the requirements for a work visa:

Your international passport with more than 6 months validity.

Original job offers from a company in Singapore.

All the credentials used in processing the job application.

Photocopy of the data page of your passport.

Photocopies of the company’s business registration.

Two recently acquired passport-sized photographs with white background.

Evidence of flight booking.

Evidence of health clearance certificate.

Evidence of Basic travelling allowance.

The Study to Stay approach

This approach entails investing in the right education which you believe can enable you to secure employment easily after graduation in Singapore. Singapore system allows an international student who studied in the country to stay, and work provided it is done the right way.

The study to stay approach involves:

Commencing the processing right from your current country of residence, by:

Search for an accredited Singapore Institute of Higher Learning.

Process an admission to a university located in Singapore.

Obtain acceptance of an offer of admission from the university.

Pay the required fees.

Process and obtain a student visa to study in Singapore.

Study and obtain a degree in your area of specialization

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is another country Nigerians can migrate to as it gives international students the opportunities to work in the country after studying. Nigerians in search of greener pastures can utilize this opportunity.

Information regarding this opportunity was announced by British authorities. In their statement, they stated that they have recently opened the new graduate route for international students including Nigerians to apply from 1 July 2021. This new ‘Graduate route’ will enable the UK to retain the brightest and the best international students to continue to contribute to society and the economy after their studies. Students on the Graduate route will be able to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of 2 years, or 3 years for Doctoral students.