Grenada as the Dream Investment & Citizenship by Investment Destination

An island that offers crystal blue water, white sandy beaches, nutmeg scented breezes, and a life-changing investment opportunity? Yes, such a place does exist. A high quality of life, well-developed infrastructure, low crime rate, and pristine natural environment make the island of Grenada not only a dream vacation destination, but also a dream investment destination. Located in the eastern Caribbean Sea, Grenada offers investment opportunities whose benefits reach far beyond its sandy shore. One of these opportunities is the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme administered by ultra-luxury resort developer, Range Developments.

Investors, particularly those with families, feel strongly that Grenada is the best investment destination to secure a prosperous future for generations to come. Second citizenship in Grenada recently became even more accessible for international investors, as the minimum investment criteria was reduced from US $350,000 to US $220,000. By investing US $220,000, plus associated fees in a government-approved real estate project, investors and their families are granted dual citizenship, which provides visa free travel to 140 coutries (including to the United Kingdom, Schengen Region, Russia, China) and allowS them to make an investment (suggested minimum is US $150,000) in the United States in exchange for residency (under the E2 visa program) and the ability to work there.

Range Developments’ government-approved project is Six Senses La Sagesse is the market leader and is expected to be complete by 2022. The hotel will feature one hundred luxury rooms and suites, oceanfront villas, spas, shops and watersports’ facilities. Citizenship in Grenada offers access to the USA E2 investor visa application, allowing one’s family to reside and work in the United States, as well as visa exemption for travel to approximately 140 countries, including the EU Schengen area, the UK, China, Singapore and Russia. Grenada is one of only six countries in the world that has a visa waiver agreement on a 30-day stay with China. Additionally, no visit to or residence on the island is required. With a processing period of approximately just 90 working days, Grenada’s programme is one of the only CBI programmes where passports are issued as part of the process.

Another reason investors say they chose Grenada is because of its flexible rules about what determines a family member. The programme provides expeditious processing of second citizenship for parents, grandparents, dependent children (below the age of 30), and unmarried siblings of the investor. After a holding period of five years, the investor is entitled to resell the investment to a subsequent buyer who may also apply for citizenship, while the original investor maintains his or her citizenship in perpetuity.

Saint Georges University is also an attraction for many looking for higher education opportunities, as it’s world-renowned for its medical programmes, including medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, and the health sciences. Grenada is one of the most politically stable countries in the region, with a democratic state and constitutionally held elections every five years. With relatively low inflation and a stable exchange rate, the country is also financially stable.

“Our projects have attracted over 1,600 investors and we have helped more than 4,000 individuals gain second citizenship so far,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Board Member of Range Developments. “We always advise our clients that second citizenship by investment is a wise decision, but particularity for those with families, our programme in Grenada is a natural choice.”

Range Developments is the market-leading investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. Range Developments is the only company that has a track record of delivery in the Citizenship by Investment sector with multiple completed projects including the world acclaimed Park Hyatt St Kitts (opened in 2017 – awarded best New Hotel in the Carribean by CNN) and Kempinski Dominica (opened in 2019 – awarded as the Most Anticipated New Hotel in the Caribbean by Forbes.