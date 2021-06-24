Billy Markus, a celebrated co-founder of dogecoin recently revealed via Twitter that he bought into the meme-inspired cryptocurrency “after 8 years of vowing never to buy digital assets again.”

I bought dogecoin after 8 years of vowing never to buy crypto again, an hour ago. I have checked the price 7 times so far since then. I was up 10% and now it’s back to up 3%. Anyway, this seems healthy. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 22, 2021

The dogecoin founder’s tweet came at a time crypto assets were suffering a lot of selling pressures, most especially the meme coin losing a substantial amount of its value after hitting an all-time high above $0.70 in the month of May.

At the time of writing this report, the crypto asset, recorded intense buying pressures as it traded around $0.23, posting daily gains of more than 11% for the day amid selling pressures notably seen in many leading altcoins. The sixth most valuable crypto asset by market value is currently worth about $30.3 billion.

Adding support to its present bullish trend is Elon Musk’s recent response to a comment made by dogecoin’s core developer, Ross Nicoll, saying a new fee reduction is “an important improvement.”

