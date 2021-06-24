Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote has announced plans to expand his group’s operations in Cameroon, starting with the nation’s oil and gas sector.

Bloomberg reports that Dangote made the disclosure on Wednesday after a meeting with Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya in the capital, Yaounde.

He also said that Dangote Group will increase cement production from its 1.5 million-ton cement grinding facility in Cameroon.

“We have plans to expand our investment to other sectors beginning with oil and gas,” Africa’s wealthiest man said.

In case you missed it

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Dangote Group has concluded plans to begin the export of its first shipment of fertilizer from its $2.5 billion new fertilizer plant at the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, to the US and Brazil.