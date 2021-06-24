The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) stated that the introduction of the National identity Number to the UTME exams is a victory in the fight against exam malpractice by way of multiple applications.

JAMB’s Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

JAMB added that the partnership with NIMC has made it harder for professional exam writers to register, citing that reports of the NIN introduction dropping JAMB’s revenue by N5.8 billion is untrue as JAMB is not a revenue generation agency.

“JAMB is not a revenue generation entity and, as such, is not interested in the ever-ballooning number of candidates. Rather, JAMB is concerned with how to address loopholes being used by fraudsters to distort national data in a bid to compromise public examinations.

As far as the board is concerned, having a realistic number of candidates sitting for its examination is a major achievement that only the partnership with NIMC has made possible.

It is our resolve not to ever compromise on the integrity of its processes on account of generating fat operating surpluses,” he said.

Dr Fabian also added stated that:

“JAMB greatly appreciates the partnership with NIMC which has led to the inadvertent benefit of revealing the actual number of candidates registered annually.

Consequently, it is the board’s firm belief that the introduction of NIN has helped in addressing one of the fundamental channels of perpetrating examination malpractice by way of multiple applications, among others.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) directed candidates who were scheduled to take examinations in the 24 delisted centres to print their notification slips for new dates and time of examinations.