Nigerian start-up airline, Green Africa Airways, has suspended flight bookings, as the airline shifted its launch date from June 24, 2021, to August 2021.

This was disclosed by the airline, via a notice posted on its website on Monday.

What Green Africa is saying

The airline stated that future flying date, starting from August will be announced, meaning that flights will not commence earlier than the month of August.

Babawande Afolabi, Founder and CEO of Green Africa said:

“This is certainly a bump in the road, and we are mindful of the impact especially on our customers and other stakeholders. However, we are confident of the NCAA’s support and commitment to get Green Africa into service, and we have also put plans in place to compensate our affected customers.”

READ:

What this means

The airline, which led the airfare crash in Nigeria, delayed the launch due to some unforeseen circumstances.

A source in the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) told Nairametrics that the airline could not launch because its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) will not be issued until July “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

He said, “The airline is likely to begin flying in late July or August instead due to the AOC complication. After meeting with officials from NCAA, the airline’s AOC won’t be issued until July due to unforeseen circumstances.”