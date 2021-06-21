Some staff of Heritage Bank have allegedly protested at the Abuja residence of Senator Andy Ubah over debts they claimed he has owed the bank for some years.

This was confirmed in a video circulated over some social media platforms on Monday.

One of them, whose voice was captured in the video, said, “We are at the Abuja residence of Senator Andy Ubah for a peaceful meeting because he has been owing the bank for a couple of years now.

We are here to ask him to kindly repay the loans, which are depositors’ funds. If the loan is not refunded, it will throw the staff of the bank out of job, which will affect their families.”

Heritage Bank staff (Abuja) gathered at Senator Andy Uba's House for a peaceful "meeting" over outstanding loans.

The Senator is running to be Anambra Gov… pic.twitter.com/9jDHizv0Dn — Just Arthur… (@KingArthurOG) June 21, 2021

What they are saying

Efforts to get the response of the bank to the development proved abortive, as the spokesperson was not available for comments. A source in the bank, who prefers anonymity, however, told Nairametrics that the peaceful protest was unofficial.

“The bank is not aware of such protest. The protesters did that on their own,” he said.