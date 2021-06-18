Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator, MTN, has announced that it has now reached an extensive nationwide network coverage of 88.9%. The company disclosed this during its Annual General Meeting which held on Monday, June 7, 2021. The company has also reached 80.4% coverage of its 3G population, while 60.1% of its target population now has access to its 4G network across the country.

This reinforces MTN Nigeria’s commitment to develop and provide Nigerians with access to high performing technological and digital services, while also positively contributing to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people. The annual report for FY 2020 indicates that 20 million Nigerians live in places where MTN serves as the sole network provider.

Commenting on the achievement of the target network coverage, Karl Toriola, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MTN Nigeria, noted that the company is consistently upscaling its capacity in order to connect the entire country to a world of digital possibilities.

“As a Nigerian company, we understand the peculiarity of the market we serve. This constitutes the sole reason we work to ensure we continually evolve to adequately handle the digital demands of our customers at all times. We are constantly guided by our purpose and vision to brighten people’s lives and lead the delivery of a bold, new digital world. As such, we are proud to announce that our network has now achieved 88.9% nationwide coverage, while our 3G and 4G expansions attained 80.4% and 60.1% population coverage respectively in 2020,” he enthused.

He reaffirmed that MTN Nigeria will continue to drive robust infrastructural investments within the country’s telecommunications sector in order to ensure the expansion of MTN’s network coverage, capacity, and quality of service are accomplished in a seamless manner.

Riding on the need to ensure everyone enjoys a modern connected life, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe(OFR), Chairman of MTN Nigeria, stated that the organisation remains committed to providing Nigerians with top-notch technological services so as to improve the nation’s economic outputs.

“As a company with rich Nigerian and African values, we are committed to our unchanging priorities of driving core technological developments across the length and breadth of the country. This is made evident as massive infrastructural investments have been made by the company with the aim of accelerating the expansion of its 4G network nationwide. Based on this premise, MTN Nigeria recently acquired an additional 800MHz spectrum with the aim of providing Nigerians with improved service speeds, while also supporting the Federal Government’s broadband initiative,” he said.

It is essential to note that since MTN Nigeria began operations in 2001, it has created over 2.5 million jobs and contributed over N2.3 trillion to the national purse in taxes, levies and fees. Its innovative services have also benefited a wide spectrum of stakeholders as it currently serves over 71.5 million people and communities nationwide.