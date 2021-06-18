The U.S. Agency for International Development recently awarded $15 million to Development Alternative Inc. (DAI) Global to set up the Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health and Wellbeing (YPE4AH) program. The program, which targets urban low-income adolescents between the ages of 15 – 19, seeks to improve their health and well-being by increasing the uptake of voluntary family planning and situating family planning within a more holistic context that enhances youth life skills for healthy living and future planning. The program also fosters an enabling social and policy environment for adolescent health and development and increases youth workforce readiness, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship to address socioeconomic determinants of adolescent health.

The operations of the DAI with respect to this project involved partnering with local organisations to create and strengthen a network of “youth hubs” in the capital cities of Lagos and Kano States. The hubs will in turn provide two million adolescent girls and boys with safe spaces to acquire skills, receive education and counselling that will help them lead healthier lives and activities and sports that encourage self-esteem and team building. The Nigerian partners of this project include the Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative, Women Friendly Initiative, Grassroots Soccer and Yellow Brick Road (YBR), a creative solutions company which was appointed to oversee the communications and branding of the project in a five-year contract.

Speaking on the goal and nature of the project, Mission Director Stephen M. Haykin said, “In line with the Agency’s Positive Youth Development policy, USAID has given the youth of Nigeria a voice into a project meant for them. This activity responds to the demands of today’s young people that they must be involved in forging their own futures.”

The YPE4AH project was officially kicked off on February 24, 2021, by the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on administration (Office of the First Lady) Dr. Hajo Sani.