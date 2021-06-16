MTN Nigeria has cleared the air on the allegation that services to some locations in the country will be disrupted, as the telco giant described such as misleading media coverage.

This was confirmed in a statement, which was signed by Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, on Wednesday and seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement, the notice was sent to a select group of MTN’s enterprise customers on June 15, 2021, about potential service disruptions.

What MTN is saying about the service disruption

It stated, “Maintaining network stability and high levels of customer service remains a key priority for us.

“In line with MTN Nigeria’s standard practice, this includes communicating to and informing customers of any potential disruptions in a timely manner, whether due to maintenance on the network, outages due to faults or other circumstances that may pose a risk, enabling them to plan appropriately and put in place business continuity measures.

“The notice in question was a routine notification to a small group of businesses affected by a specific challenge in very few specific locations. These notices are regularly distributed to partners and are not out of the ordinary.

“Small, medium and large enterprises are key to driving economic growth in Nigeria, and with the rise of digital solutions, are becoming more reliant on secure and reliable connectivity solutions.

“We recognise and understand the importance of service availability and strive to deliver a seamless and uninterrupted high-quality network experience, so that they are able to meet their customer’s needs.”

Toriola explained that MTN remains committed to supporting the sustainable growth and development of the country.

“We are dedicated to delivering the highest levels of service possible, and steadfast in our drive to ensure our customers have the information they need to make critical personal and business decisions and will continue to update them on relevant developments,” Toriola added.

Back story

Nairametrics had earlier reported that MTN Nigeria had failed to confirm the allegation that it may disrupt its services in some parts of the country due to rising insecurity.

When contacted to confirm the allegation, its spokesperson, Funso Aina failed to respond to Nairametrics’ calls and messages.