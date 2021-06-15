MTN Nigeria has failed to confirm the allegation that it may disrupt its services in some parts of the country due to rising insecurity that may have affected the telco’s operations.

When contacted to confirm the allegation, its spokesperson, Funso Aina failed to respond to Nairametrics’ calls and messages.

MTN Nigeria had reportedly stated that it may disrupt its services rendered to some of its customers across the country, as the rising insecurity affects its operations.

This was confirmed from a message the South African-owned Telco giant shared with some of its customers on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

It stated, “Sadly, we must inform you that with the rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria, service delivery to your organization may be impacted in the coming days.

“This means that in some cases, our technical support team may not be able to get to your site and achieve optimum turnaround time in fault management as quickly as possible.”

What you should know about the proposed disruption