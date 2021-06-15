AIRTECH Aviation Support Services has partnered with the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) to create a database that would serve as a single resource point for manpower availability, aviation information and data in the Nigerian aviation sector.

What the company is saying

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Airtech Aviation Support Services, Mr Bukola Nzegwu said the information in the database would be secure, stressing that the company would make the platform accessible with a token fee.

“The certificates and licenses uploaded on the database platform would be secured in Digital Ocean’s cloud and can be retrieved online for personal use by the professionals when needed.

The database will provide skill gap analysis between what the industry needs and available manpower. It will also help track job market trend,” he said.

He added that the platform will also serve as a depository of relevant local and international aviation information through feeds and links to aviation agencies.

Nzegwu, however, emphasised that the initial launch of Avian QDB would start with manpower availability for pilots and engineers, adding that work was ongoing to add the other skills to the database platform.

Engr. Abednego Galadima, President, NAAPE, explained that AVIANQDB would serve as a one-shop for aviation manpower solutions.

He said, “The development of the database was in line with the association’s mandate to promote and protect the welfare and well-being of its members.

“The application would provide tremendous benefits for both employers and employees, stressing that it would also serve as a good guide for policy and decision-makers.”

How it works

Industry’s professionals are expected to register their profiles

Upload certificates and licenses, making them visible to prospective employers.

The company would make the platform accessible with a token fee.

The database will provide visibility for aviation professionals to prospective airlines and aviation companies.

It has a unique feature that will send an email prompt to remind registered professionals when licenses will expire so as to ensure aviation professionals always possess updated licenses to operate.

What you should know about Airtech