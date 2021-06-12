President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is not satisfied with the current state of the Nigerian economy but claimed that his administration has not performed badly.

The President disclosed this during an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, which was monitored by Nairametrics.

When asked how he would describe the country today, he said, “I am not satisfied with the state of the economy but I want Nigerians to be fair to this administration.

They should reflect seriously on the time we came in especially as far as the North East and the South-South is concerned.

Where we are now, resources, how much we are producing? The previous administration before me was producing 2.1 million per day at $100 per barrel.

When we came in, militants in the South-South were unleashed on this administration and production went down to half a million barrels per day and then in the market, oil price collapsed.

I will like Nigerians to reflect on these in terms of resources in time and I believe that we have not done very badly.”