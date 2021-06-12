The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the launch of an online portal to address the issue of fake Tax Clearance Certificates (TCC).

This was disclosed in a statement by Dr Abdullahi Ahmad, Director, Communications and Liaison Department of FIRS, in Abuja on Friday.

The FIRS director added that the launch of the portal was to fight the activities of fraudsters who made fake TCCs for Nigerian businesses.

He explained that they had unveiled a state-of-the-art and user-friendly online portal that detected any TCC not duly issued by the FIRS.

Quoting the FIRS Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, he said, “We are not unmindful of the activities of fraudsters who specialise in producing and selling fake TCCs to tax evaders.

The FIRS has now gone ahead of them as it has launched an online portal through which Ministries, Departments and Agencies, corporates and individuals could confirm the genuineness of TCCs issued to them.

The moment anyone presents a TCC to transact any business with you, we want you to visit www.tcc.firs.gov.ng.

The moment you put the Taxpayer Identification Number of the company, its RC number and the name of the company in the portal, the actual Tax Clearance Certificate of the company, if it has any, will come up.

If the TCC presented to you is fake, you will know. When you come across such cases, you should immediately inform us so that we prosecute such people.

The only way we can collaborate as government agencies is to share information.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last week that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had announced the introduction of a new online Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) to ease tax compliance and modernise tax administration in the country.