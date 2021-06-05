The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the introduction of a new online Tax Administration Solution (TaxPro-Max) to ease tax compliance and modernise tax administration in the country.

The new online platform which is for naira denominated transactions is to enable seamless registration, filing, payment of taxes, automatic credit of withholding tax and other credits to the Taxpayer’s accounts, among other features.

This disclosure was made by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department, FIRS, Dr Abdullahi Ahmad, in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, while quoting the Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami.

What the FIRS Director is saying

Ahmad in his statement said, “The TaxPro-Max also provides a single-view to Taxpayers for all transactions with the Service. The TaxPro-Max platform is accessible at www.taxpromax.firs.gov.ng.

From June 7, 2021, the TaxPro-Max becomes the channel for filing Naira-denominated tax returns in the country.”

He said that all taxpayers have been notified that all naira-denominated tax returns are to be filed via the TaxPro-Max Solution in order to generate the obligatory Document Identity Number (DIN).

The FIRS Director added that henceforth, taxpayers would be unable to pay without DIN; as such, taxpayers wanting to submit their tax returns manually must visit the relevant tax offices, noting that FIRS personnel would be on hand to assist them to upload the returns and generate the DIN.

He said, “In view of the time it might take to upload manual returns and generate the DIN, taxpayers are encouraged to bring manual returns for upload, at least, two weeks before the due date.

Qualified Personnel of the Service are on hand to assist taxpayers experiencing challenges in filing returns on the TaxPro-Max. They may be reached via email, [email protected]”

Bottom line

The introduction of the online platform will help ease the burden on taxpayers in the filing, registration and payment of taxes to FIRS.

The successful implementation of the initiative by FIRS will also help make tax administration and collection more effective and efficient.