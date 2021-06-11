Nigeria’s stock exchange market made a bearish trend at the end of today’s trading session, posting a loss. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.14% to close at 39,156.28 from 39,210.10.

Nigeria’s stock exchange market value currently stands at N20.44 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -2.77%.

The market breadth closed negative today as CUTIX led 25 Gainers, and NEM topped 16 Losers at the end of the session.

Compared with the previous NGX trading day, today’s data shows a 13% decline in volume, 44% decline in turnover, and 4% improvement in deals.

Top gainers

CUTIX up +9.88% to close at N2.78

JAIZBANK up +9.26% to close at N0.59

MBENEFIT up +6.98% to close at N0.46

MANSARD up +4.76% to close at N0.88

NNFM up +4.24% to close at N6.15

Top losers

NEM down -10.00% to close at N1.80

CHAMPION down -10.00% to close at N1.80

ROYALEX down -9.33% to close at N0.68

FTNCOCOA down -8.33% to close at N0.33

LEARNAFRCA down -8.26% to close at N1.00

Outlook

Market sentiments trend towards the bull as 25 gainers outweighed 16 losers.

Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties