President Muhammadu Buhari has given a directive to the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Police Force, to be ruthless with anyone or group causing unrest in the country.

This was disclosed by the President during an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, which was monitored by Nairametrics.

He said, “We have given the Police and the Military the power to be ruthless with people stealing another person’s belongings and destroying others’ property. You will see that there will be a difference in the coming weeks.

READ:

“If we keep people away from their farms, we are going to be starved and the government cannot control the public when hunger strikes and that means the government will be in trouble and we don’t want to be in trouble because we are already in enough trouble.”

When the President was asked how he will tackle the violence in the South East, he said:

“The IPOB case is like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exist, they will have no access to anywhere. We will talk to them in the way they want to understand. we will organise the Police and Military to pursue them. That is what we can do and we will do it.”

READ:

What you should know

On May 11, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari adopted new security measures to tackle insecurity in the South Eastern and South Southern part of the nation, according to Nairametrics.

The decision was taken after a memo was presented by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), on the control of drugs, which he said are enablers of insecurity.