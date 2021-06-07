The Presidency denied reports that it met with China’s Cyberspace Administration and discussed plans of building a Nigerian internet firewall, just after the ban of Twitter in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by an aide to the Presidency, Segun Adeyemi, in an emailed statement to Bloomberg on Monday.

What the Presidency is saying

“The story is absolutely fake, It’s a figment of the reporter’s imagination,” the Presidency said in a statement.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), in an exclusive report, revealed that the FG and China’s Cyberspace Administration office discussed plans of building a Nigerian internet firewall.

“The internet firewall will also give the Nigerian Government power to block VPN, which many Nigerians are using to access Twitter,” they said.