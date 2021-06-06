The Office of the Presidency released a statement on the recent ban of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria, stating that the temporary suspension was not based on the removal of the President’s tweet but a “litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread.”

This was disclosed in a statement by the media aide to the Presidency, Garba Shehu on Saturday evening.

What the Presidency is saying

“The temporary suspension of Twitter is not just a response to the removal of the President’s post. There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real-world violent consequences. All the while, the company has escaped accountability,” the statement read.

“Nevertheless, the removal of President Buhari’s tweet was disappointing. The censoring seemed based on a misunderstanding of the challenges Nigeria faces today,” it stated further.

The statement revealed that major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities, as they cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting entire communities against each other, leading to the loss of many lives.

“The tweet was not a threat, but a statement of fact. A terrorist organisation (IPOB) poses a significant threat to the safety and security of Nigerian citizens.

When the President said that they will be treated “in a language they understand,” he merely reiterated that their force shall be met with force. It is a basic principle of security services response world over,” Shehu explained.

The Presidency added that Twitter does not seem to appreciate the national trauma of Nigeria’s civil war and vowed to not allow a recurrence of that tragedy.

In case you missed it

Twitter said it will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on the platform to communicate and connect with the world.