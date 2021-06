Microblogging and social media platform, Twitter, has reacted to the recent ban of its operations by the Nigerian government.

A statement made by Twitter Policy states:

“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn”

