Twitter has officially announced Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that offers access to new features like Undo tweet, bookmark folders, reader mode, and many more.

It will be available first in Canada and Australia, where the subscription will cost $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month, respectively.

Twitter has detailed everything the service is offering

Reader Mode will allow users to keep up with threads on Twitter by “turning them into the easy-to-read text” and also mash tweets together into one page.

With Undo tweet, users can now preview and revise their tweet by setting a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click “Undo” before they tweet, reply or make a thread

Bookmark folders will let users organize their saved tweets so they can easily find them.

An excerpt from the blog post states: “Our hope with this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking, more. Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of features and perks.”

The company also said the free version of the platform would still be available to users

Why these matters

Twitter has been considering a subscription service for a while and this subscription model is a big change to Twitter’s business model. Recall that Nairametrics reported on Twitter’s intention to launch this service a few weeks ago.

Previously, the company generated revenue from advertising but pressure from its investors has pushed the company to explore alternative sources of revenue.