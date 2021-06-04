President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Police Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting would likely discuss the confirmation of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the current security situation in the country.

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), those in attendance at the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Executive Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others physically attending the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello and the Chairman Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith.

It can be recalled that President Buhari on May 25, directed the postponement of the Police Council meeting, which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 27, to Thursday, June 3, in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other senior military officers and servicemen, who died in a plane crash on Friday, May 21, 2021.

President Buhari had on April 6 approved the appointment of DIG Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police to replace Mr Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended by 3 months in February by the President.