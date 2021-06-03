The Nigerian Stock Market ended the month of May 2021 on a bearish note as the All-Share Index declined by 3.52% from 39,840.28 points recorded as of 30th April 2021 to close at 38,437.88 points at the end of May 2021.

Investors also lost about N812.53 billion in May 2021, as the equities capitalisation declined from N20.85 trillion to about N20.04 trillion by the end of the month. A decline attributed to sell-offs witnessed in the bourse, as investors cycle their funds away from equities into less volatile instruments.

Meanwhile, the top-performing stockbroking firms in the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) traded about 4.23 billion units of shares with a value of N51.26 billion, which accounted for 46.52% and 52.38% of total volume and value respectively, for the month of May 2021.

This is contained in the Broker performance report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group for the month of May 2021.

According to the report, Morgan Capital Securities Limited led the list of stockbroking firms by volume of shares, just like it did the previous month while Cardinal Stone Securities led by the value of stocks traded in the period under review.

Stockbrokers by value

The top 10 stockbroking firms traded stocks valued at N51.26 billion, accounting for 52.38% of the total amount of shares traded in the month. This represents a 54.15% decrease compared to N111.79 billion recorded in the previous month.

Cardinal Stone Securities Limited led the list with trades valued at N8.39 billion in May 2021, representing 8.57% of the total value of shares traded in the Month.

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited traded stocks valued at N6.84 billion, which accounted for 7% of the total value of traded stocks recorded in May 2021.

Rencap Securities (Nigeria) Limited traded stocks valued at N6.63 billion, representing 6.78% of the total value traded in the period under review.

Apt Securities & Funds also traded in stocks worth N6.31 billion taking the fourth position on the list as it accounted for 6.45% of recorded trades in monetary value.

Stanbic IBTC stockbrokers Limited traded a sum of N5.95 billion in stocks, which accounted for 6.08% of the total value for the period.

Others include FBN Quest Securities Limited (N3.83 billion), CSL Stockbrokers (N3.70 billion), EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited (N3.61 billion), Chapel Hill Denham (N3.03 billion), and Morgan Capital Securities (N2.96 billion).

Stockbrokers by volume

The top ten stockbroking firms by volume for the period under review traded in 4.23 billion units of shares, accounting for 46.52% of the total traded stocks. The shares traded represent a 13.5% decline compared to 4.23 billion units of shares recorded in the previous month.

Morgan Capital Securities Limited tops the list of stockbroking firms in terms of shares as it recorded trades in 1.03 billion units of shares, representing 11.37% of the total volume traded in May 2021.

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited followed, having traded in 726.61 million shares, accounting for 8% of the total volume of shares traded in the month.

Cardinal Stone Limited traded 718.22 million shares, accounting for 7.9 % of the total volume of shares traded in the Month under review.

CSL Stockbrokers Limited stands fourth on the list with trades in 356.87 million shares in May 2021, accounting for 3.93% of the total volume recorded.

APT Securities and Funds traded in a total of 286.1 million units of shares accounting for 3.15% of the total volume recorded in the period under review.

Others on the list include Chapel Hill Denham (271.59 million), Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers (262.8 million), Apel Asset Limited (193.1 million), EFG Hermes (Nig) Limited (191.73 million), and Rencap Securities Nig Limited (188.84 million).

What you should know

The NSE ASI declined by 3.52% in the month of May 2021, bringing the year-to-date performance to a decline of 4.6%.

The NSE Oil and gas index grew about 14.9% in May 2021 while Industrial Goods Index declined by 4.54%.