The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO), has approved the appointment of Mr Ebikibina Ogborodi as the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive of the council.

This follows the death of the immediate past Registrar of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma, a few days ago.

The approval for the appointment is contained in a statement issued and signed on behalf of NECO by its Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Mr Azeez Sani, on Thursday in Abuja, noting that Ogborodi’s appointment was because he was the most senior director in the council.

Sani, in the statement, said that until the governing board endorsed his appointment as the acting registrar at its emergency meeting on Wednesday, Ogborodi was the Director, Special Duties in the council.

What you should know

Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

He obtained his first degree from the University of Jos in 1986 and a master’s degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

The acting registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was also a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department, Acting Director, Office of the Registrar, Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.

About 2 days ago, Nairametrics reported the death of the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, who was said to have died in his house on London Street, Dutsen Kura area of Minna, Niger, on Monday evening, after a brief illness.

Contrary to social media reports, which claimed that the late registrar was assassinated, family sources said that he slumped and died in his bedroom after returning from an official assignment in Abuja.