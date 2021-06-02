The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the killing of the Benue State Governor’s security aide, retired AIG Christopher Dega, by Gunmen on Wednesday morning.

This was disclosed by ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Plateau Police Command in Jos. They revealed that the killing happened on May 31st, by 8:30 pm at a restaurant in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

What the Police said about Governor Ortom’s aide’s murder

The statement given by the police on Dega’s murder read in part:

“On a sad note, we received an ugly report of the death of retired AIG, Christopher Dega. He was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

He arrived in Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 7:30 p.m. From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and later shot.”

The police also disclosed that suspects related to the killing have already been arrested.

In case you missed it

There has been a series of high profile killings by unknown gunmen recently, in different parts of the country. Notable among these, is the murder of top politician and APC Chieftain, Ahmed Gulak, who was shot dead last Friday in Owerri, Imo State.