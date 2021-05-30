A former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, has been shot dead in Owerri, Imo State.

Gulak was killed by gunmen around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Sam Mbakwe Airport road, in Owerri, Imo State.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Gulak was on his way to the airport when the assailants attacked him and shot him on the spot, after trailing him from his hotel room to the spot where he was killed.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, while confirming the incident said, “He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took an irregular route to the airport, six armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified, and shot at Ahmed Gulak.’’

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Abutu Yaro has directed a discreet investigation into the matter as Tactical and Special forces have been deployed to cordon the area and arrest perpetrators.

What you should know about Ahmed Gulak

In April 2014, Gulak was sacked as Jonathan’s special adviser on political matters but the former Nigerian leader did not give any reason for Gulak’s dismissal.

The late Ahmed Gulak was the chairman of the APC committee that conducted the primaries for the last Imo State governorship election in 2019.

In January 2016, Gulak, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had declared himself as the national chairman of the party following the crises that rocked the PDP and 2 years later, he left the then-ruling PDP for the APC, citing impunity and injustice in the PDP for his decision.

The high rate of insecurity in the southeast recently, especially in Imo State, has been quite dire and at an alarming rate, with reported attacks on security formations, government properties and even individuals.