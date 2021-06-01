The Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, has been reported dead.

Obioma was said to have died in his house on London Street, Dutsen Kura area of Minna, Niger, on Monday evening after a brief illness.

According to reports from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the late registrar, who was said to have returned from an official assignment in Abuja at about 9 am and decided to rest before going to the office, slumped and died in his bedroom.

The family of the deceased in a statement issued to the Director, Human Resources of NECO, Mallam Mustapha Abdul, informed the board, management and staff of NECO of the occurrence.

The statement reads, “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO has passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

We request that you kindly notify the board, management and the entire staff of the council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed.”

NECO in an official statement said, ‘’I am directed to inform all staff of the council of the death of Professor Godswill Obioma, Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examination Council (NECO), who according to family sources, died yesterday 31st May 2021, after a brief illness. While staff are enjoined to remain calm, the council prays for the peaceful repose of his soul.”

What you should know

Professor Godswill Obioma was appointed on May 14, 2020, via a letter with Reference No: FME/PS/396/C1/1/134 signed by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Obioma, a professor of Educational Measurement and Evaluation, was born on Dec. 12, 1953, and is from Bende Local Government Area of Abia. He was a former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Until his appointment as Registrar of NECO, Obioma was the Ebonyi Resident Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The appointment of the late Obioma, 67, for an initial 5-year tenure, took effect from May 14, 2020.