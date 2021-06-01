Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider will hold a DeFi & NFT hackathon for African blockchain enthusiasts from June 7 to June 28, 2021.

The 20-day hackathon will empower blockchain engineers to rapidly build blockchain solutions on the Binance Smart Chain in order to solve real problems identified in the African systems in place today.

This comes following the 8-week developer masterclass series which commenced in January 2021 with a launch event during which the Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), announced the allocation of $1 million to African developers building projects on the Binance Smart Chain. In line with the company’s commitment to Africa and the growth of the blockchain ecosystem, Binance continues to empower blockchain engineers.

With the theme “Decentralized Africa”, the widely anticipated hackathon will be conducted on the Hackerlink website with the help of Dorahacks. The 20-day hackathon seeks to build, experiment and push forward the frontier of possibilities with NFTs and DeFi. It will consist of workshops, AMA-sessions, webinars, daily lucky draws and conclude with a demo day showcase.

Participants will be rated by the community and an esteemed panel of judges based on the quality of technology, innovation, demo and pitch. They will get a chance to compete for the prize pool of over $30,000 provided by the BSC Investment team, sponsors and the general community. Participants will also have the opportunity to win limited edition NFTs and Binance Swags during the Hackathon period.

On June 6, 5PM WAT/ 6PM SAST/ 7PM EAT, there will be an opening ceremony where the organisers will give in-depth information about the hackathon and answer frequently asked questions from participants.

Register for the opening ceremony of the Binance Hackathon HERE

Who can participate: All developers, builders, and creators from Africa (hackathon is open to both beginners and non-beginners)

How to participate in the hackathon: Join the Telegram group here and sign up through the Hackerlink special landing page where all hackathon projects will be submitted.

What to expect: All DeFi and NFT projects will be built on the Binance Smart Chain and made completely open source. Participants will build cool solutions that will potentially solve some of the real problems facing Africa. Some examples of areas to cover include: Savings, Lending and Borrowing, Swaps, Royalties and Renting, Elections, Identity Management, Land Ownership, NFTs marketplaces amongst other relevant areas.

Register HERE