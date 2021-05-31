Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank Limited is one of the largest and fastest growing microfinance banks in Nigeria, attaining the pole position as a leading provider of financial services in terms of loans to public & private sector workers, alsoproviding SME and micro loans in Nigeria.

The bank recently added another feather to its cap of achievements by reaching a 100,000th client base milestone for quick loans in just one year. With a rapidly growing customer base, Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank is setting the bar high in the Banking sector for its quick lending service. Loans are disbursed in 10 hours or less once all required documentations are made available by the customer.

Now that’s simply amazing! The Bank equally provide outstanding savings and current account services to individuals and corporate organizations looking for good banking services in Nigeria. The Bank also offers the best interest rates in the financial market on longterm deposits rivaling treasury bills.

Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank is and still is the best go-to destination for loans to salary earners in the public and private sector. Collateral is not needed and no long stories too.

To apply for a quick loan from Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank starts with:

1. Taking a visit to www.mutualtrustmfb.com

2. Click on the apply button for either Public Loans or Private Sector Loans.

3. Fill your loan application with the correct details and hit the submit button.

4. Or you could place a call to any of the telemarketing phone lines to apply 08070199959 / 08070199960

5. Or Reach out more conveniently on WhatsApp to apply for your quick loans: 08037137159 / 07067321724

Get your quick loan in 10 hours or less today with Mutual Trust Microfinance Bank