The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that the current insecurity situation in the southeast region mirrors that of terrorists and urged for more resources to be made available to governors to tackle it.

He disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.

What the Governor said

“I don’t think it is far from it ( terrorism), any situation that tends to attack institutions of civil authority, the courts, INEC, Police and Military is designed to undermine the state.

That is what it is, but all hands are on deck, all resources available to the governors would be deployed to make sure citizens are protected,” Ikpeazu said.

What you should know

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, disclosed that in 2021, there have been 11 attacks on INEC facilities in 7 states so far in 2021, adding that the southeast accounts for 9 of all 11 incidents so far.