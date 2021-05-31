President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the FG will deploy all necessary resources to fight criminal elements, reacting to the news of the killing of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri.

This was disclosed in a statement by media aide to the President, Garba Shehu on Sunday evening.

What Buhari said

“I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported that a former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Owerri, Imo State.