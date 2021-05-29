Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric (IE), has restated its support for quality education with the donation of educational materials to Agidingbi Primary School, Ikeja, Lagos, as part of activities to mark this year’s Children’s Day.

The company stated that it was in line with its commitment to support efforts in promoting quality primary education and also contribute to the growth of the educational sector in Nigeria, through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Speaking during presentation of the items which included books, writing materials and school bags, the company’s Chief Finance Officer, Olubunmi Olukoju, explained that IE came to identify with Agidingbi Primary School as a way of giving back to the society, in appreciation of their contribution to the progress the company.

“We understand that quality primary education is the bedrock for building leaders of tomorrow, so it becomes pertinent that we lend our support to growth and quality educational development of these children. As a socially responsible corporate organization, we will continue to engender opportunities and support platform that will prepare children to excel in their academic pursuits,” she said.

In her response, the elated Head Teacher of Agidingbi Primary School, Ehirim Edith, commended Ikeja Electric for distributing the educational items to their pupils, as it would encourage them in their studies. “We are extremely delighted and grateful to Ikeja Electric for coming to celebrate this year’s Children’s Day with our school.” She said.

During the interactive session in the school, the pupils were educated on how to use electricity safely to avoid electrical hazards. Olukoju urged the pupils to abide by all the safety tips at all times while enjoying electricity at home, school and anywhere they found themselves.

She discouraged any form of activity near power lines and also advised parents not to carry out trading activities near electrical installations, especially transformers and under high tension power lines, to avoid electrocution. She assured the children and parents of excellent service delivery across the network coverage areas of Ikeja Electric.

The pupils, after receiving the educational materials, thanked the DisCO, saying, “God bless Ikeja Electric.”

The event was also attended by Afolabi Adeola, Education Officer, Ikeja Local Government Education Authority, Oluyemi Ayanga, Business Manager, Ikeja Business Unit, Adebimpe Akintola, Brand, Events and PCSR Coordinator, Ayeni Akinola, Community and Media Relations Manager, all from Ikeja Electric and some Ikeja Electric’s employee volunteers.