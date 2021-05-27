The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of Eko Bridge from Costain to Alaka in-bound National Stadium for a period of 10 weeks, for emergency repairs by the Federal Government from June 4 to August 13.

This is as alternative routes have been made available to motorists in order to manage traffic during the rehabilitation period.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, saying that the repair was necessary to complete the rehabilitation works at the opposite side of the bridge earlier embarked upon by the Federal Government, hence the need for a notice of diversion routes.

What the Lagos State Transportation Commissioner is saying

Oladeinde said that the alternative routes would be made available pending the commencement of the rehabilitation works.

He said, ”Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.

Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village (by Nigerian Breweries Plc), through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under-bridge, to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

Motorists from Apongbon can pass through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available,” Oladeinde said.

While appealing to motorists that ply these corridors to take note of the diversion routes, the commissioner urged them to bear with the inconveniences, as the project was aimed at achieving a seamless, safe and efficient transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

He, however, advised road users to comply with directives from the State’s traffic management personnel.