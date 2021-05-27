The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has said that the disbandment of SARS has left a gap in tackling insecurity in Nigeria and says the Police is holding meetings with local stakeholders on reducing the rising rate of crime in Nigeria.

The IG disclosed this in a press briefing at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

What the IG said

“Since the proscription of SARS, the planned replacement (SWAT) has not been able to fully take over, leaving a gap in the tackling of violent crimes from a position of strength. One of the priorities now is filling that gap,” Alkali said.

“We’ve launched Operation Restore Peace, with South East (May 18 kickoff in Enugu) & South-South (May 19 in PH) as target areas in the 1st phase. For this Operation we’ve deployed additional 3,700 personnel drawn from various units – CTU, IRT, STS, Strike Force etc,” he added.

Operation Restore Peace

The IG added that as part of Operation Restore Peace, The police is holding meetings with stakeholders – communities, government officials, traditional rulers, and captains of industry to find non-kinetic ways of resolving security issues.

He also ensured compliance with State Commissioners of Police citing that State Governors are the Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of their states and State Commissioners of Police (CPs) will take all lawful instructions from them.