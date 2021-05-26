The stock market posted another loss at the end of today’s trading session. The All-Share Index decreased slightly by -0.06% to close at 38,233.68 from 38,256.76.

The stock exchange market value currently stands at N19.93 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -5.06%.

The market breadth closed negative as JOHNHOLT led 20 Gainers, and 14 Losers was topped by FTNCOCOA at the end of today’s session.

Top gainers

1. JOHNHOLT up +9.68% to close at N0.68

2. VITAFOAM up +9.19% to close at N10.10

3. LASACO up +9.09% to close at N1.56

4. CILEASING up +8.52% to close at N4.84

5. LEARNAFRCA up +7.84% to close at N1.10

Top losers

1. FTNCOCOA down -7.14% to close at N0.38

2. NPFMCRFBK down -5.66% to close at N1.68

3. FLOURMILL down -5.25% to close at N27.95

4. JAPAULGOLD down -1.75% to close at N0.56

5. WEMABANK down -1.72% to close at N0.57

Outlook