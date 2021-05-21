The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi warned that the insecurity situation in the Southeast is a case of rightful agitations turned violent and disclosed that the southeast wants to be part of a “fair Nigeria where justice, equity and freedom exist.”

The Governor disclosed this on Thursday, at a State House briefing on the cooperation between the FG and southeast governors.

What the Ebonyi state governor said about rising insecurity in the region

On Ebube Age, Umahi said it’s a “regional security cooperation based on the vigilantes we have always had, to protect the people.”

I believe in dialogue, and that we can sit down to know and resolve our differences and strengthen our cooperation as a people.

A lot of people have been brainwashed about Biafra; that there will be no elections in the region in 2023. INEC offices are not being burnt in other parts of the country. It’s a terrible mindset for anybody to be doing this. They are criminals.

The governor later revealed that he endorses a ban on open grazing, saying that it’s the right decision, especially in the Southeast which does not have historical grazing routes/reserves. He urged the FG to enforce ranching and business-led models for livestock management.

Nairametrics reported last week that governors from 17 states in Southern Nigeria stated that Nigeria must be restructured to reflect true federalism leading to state policing. The governors called for an end to open grazing, a change in the nation’s revenue allocation formula, a review of government appointments relating to federal character, and a national dialogue to address greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements.