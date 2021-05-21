A study by the Public Health of England disclosed that receiving the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can offer patients up to 90% protection against the coronavirus.

The study was published on Thursday and reported by Bloomberg, revealing that 13,000 deaths were prevented in England as of May 9 for people older than 60 years.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “This new data shows the vaccine saves lives and protects you from ending up in hospital with Covid-19.”

“With the threat of new variants, it’s never been more important to get the vaccine,” he added.

What you should know