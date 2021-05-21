A study by the Public Health of England disclosed that receiving the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can offer patients up to 90% protection against the coronavirus.
The study was published on Thursday and reported by Bloomberg, revealing that 13,000 deaths were prevented in England as of May 9 for people older than 60 years.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, “This new data shows the vaccine saves lives and protects you from ending up in hospital with Covid-19.”
“With the threat of new variants, it’s never been more important to get the vaccine,” he added.
What you should know
- Nigeria is one of the countries vaccinating citizens with the AstraZeneca vaccine. As of 20th May, 2021, 1,894,794 residents had been inoculated with the vaccine.
- The Federal Government earlier this month approved the commencement of the administration of the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines on eligible Nigerians who received the first shot.
