The Lagos State Government has disclosed that Indians and Chinese make up 44% of the Persons of Interest list for the month of April, adding that it will enforce the Pandemic Law on defaulters to prevent the possibility of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a press briefing on Wednesday on the state’s Third Wave Mitigation Strategy.

The Minister said that the Pandemic Law gave the State Governor the right to quarantine and fine residents that were non-compliant with covid-19 social distancing measures and endangered lives of citizens.

He said the State had strategies for monitoring Persons of Interest including testing, isolating travellers, and using EKOTELEMED for monitoring of positive cases, and enforcing other social distance measures including handwashing and the disbandment of potential super-spreading events.

He added that despite the flight ban from nations where covid cases are rising, “Given the deep ties that Nigeria has in these countries, some amount of in-bound traffic is still expected.”

To this end, Lagos State Government is proactively setting parameters that will guide the management of passengers of Interest (POIs) from the listed countries,” he added.

He also revealed that 51% of the POIs were Nigerians, while India and China made up 44% of all POIs in April.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier this month that Lagos State said it was taking steps to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic following the flattening of the second wave.

It was also revealed that all its facilities had been placed on high alert to pick up early trends that might suggest another wave of Covid-19 in the state.