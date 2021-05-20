The Nigerian Government announced the inauguration of a multi-sectoral committee for the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), which they say would help meet the targets of the programme.

This was disclosed by Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, at the inauguration on Wednesday in Abuja.

The committee includes representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Budget Planning, Health, Education, Agriculture and Rural Development, and Information and Culture.

What the Minister is saying

“Others are Ministries of Women Affairs, Industry, Trade and Investment, Water Resources, the National Bureau of Statistics and Universal Basic Education Commission.

“All the different ministries are interrelated in the course of implementing the programme. Try to ensure you do the right thing,’’ she said.

The Minister stated that all sectors are important in ensuring the success of the programme, citing that the scheme would also be a catalyst to improve local agriculture food production.

National Coordinator of National Social Investment Programme, Dr Umar Bindr and Chairman of the Committee stated that The programme aimed to increase school enrolment, nutritious meals for children and improved academic performance among the pupils.

“It is necessary to have a multi-sectoral committee to work with other stakeholders to achieve the goals of the programme,” Bindr said.

What you should know

The School Feeding Programme is part of the National Social Investment Programme which the Presidency expanded earlier this years.

The FG revealed NSIP would include an additional number of 5 million pupils in non-conventional educational settings in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).