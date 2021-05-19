Nigeria’s stock exchange market made another bearish end at the close of Tuesday’s trading session posting a loss. The All-Share Index decreased by -1.48% to close at 38,445.09 from 39,022.52.

Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N20.04 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stand at -4.53%.

The market breadth closed negative for the 3rd time this week as SEPLAT led 23 Gainers and 26 Losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session, showing a consolidation.

Top gainers

SEPLAT up +10.0% to close at N682.00 MRS up +10.00% to close at N10 STERLNBANK up +9.74% to close at N1.67 JAPAULGOLD up +9.62% to close at N0.57 REGALINS up +8.82% to close at N0.37

Top losers

AIRTELAFRI down -10.00% to close at N837.00 CILEASING down -10.00% to close at N4.50 BOCGAS down -9.96% to close at N11.03 ROYALEX down -9.64% to close at N0.75 NNFM down -8.94% to close at N5.60

Outlook

Nigeria’s Stock Market saw 3 bearish turns the week and some analysts expect the NGX ASI to make a bullish recovery before the end of the week