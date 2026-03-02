Africa Prudential Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N4.26 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 51.51% (more than double) compared to N2.81 billion recorded in 2024.

This is according to the company’s audited financial statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Profit after tax rose to N2.72 billion from N1.81 billion in the prior year, underscoring a strong earnings recovery during the period.

The board has proposed a full-year dividend of 50 kobo per share (Down from N0.60kobo per share in 2024), comprising N0.10kobo interim and N0.40kobo final dividend. It is, however, subject to shareholders’ approval at the next Annual General Meeting yet to be announced.

Key financial highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024)

Revenue (Gross earnings): N7.19 billion (Up 38.33% YoY from N5.20 billion)

Operating expenses: N3.22 billion (Up 19.32% YoY from N2.70 billion)

Profit before tax: N4.26 billion (Up 51.51% YoY from N2.81 billion)

Profit after tax: N2.72 billion (Up 50.10% YoY from N1.81 billion)

Total assets: N41.91 billion (Up 19% YoY from N34.85 billion)

Shareholders’ equity: N12.54 billion (Up 17% YoY from N10.80 billion)

Total Liabilities: N29.2 billion, up from N24.00 billion in 2024

Driving the numbers

Africa Prudential’s revenue growth was largely supported by higher interest income, reflecting improved yields on term deposits during the year.

Interest income rose from N4.12 billion in 2024 to N5.99 billion in 2025, largely driven by earnings from term deposits which contributed N5.8 billion.

Operating expenses increased by about 19%, significantly lower than revenue growth, resulting in stronger operating profit.

Balance sheet analysis

On the balance sheet, total assets increased by 19% to N41.91 billion, driven largely by assets under management and client deposits.

Shareholders’ equity grew by 17% despite dividend payments, reflecting solid retained earnings growth.

Market reaction

Africa Prudential Plc closed at N17.95 per share on Friday, February 27, 2026, declining by 0.8% from its previous closing price of N18.10.

The stock began the year at N14.80 and has gained 21.3% year-to-date, ranking 70th on the NGX in terms of YTD performance.

Over the past three months (November 28, 2025 – February 27, 2026), the stock traded 137 million shares across 11,254 deals valued at N2.15 billion.

It averaged 2.17 million shares per session, with a volume high of 10.3 million shares on February 24 and a low of 213,155 shares on January 2.