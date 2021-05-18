President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter to the Nigerian Senate requesting the sum of $2.18 billion external loan for approval to fund the 2021 Appropriations Act.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, as the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan read the letter from the presidency requesting approval.

What the Senate said:

“Senate President, Ahmed Lawan reads a letter from President requesting for the Resolution of the National Assembly for the implementation of the external borrowing of 2.18 billion dollars in the 2021 Appropriations Act and Request for the approval of Donor Funded Projects under the 2018-2020 Federal Government external borrowing rolling plan,” the Senate said in a statement.

