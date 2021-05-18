The Miners Association of Nigeria has advised its members to stay off Zamfara mining sites until the Nigerian Government lifts its ban on mining activities due to insecurity.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Kabiru Kankara, president of the association in an interview with NAN on Monday.

What the Association is saying about the Zamfara mining order

“Our members can take unnecessary risk; they can dare government directive. My advice is that affected miners should stay away from their mining sites until the government announces the lifting of the ban.”

We, the executives of the association are making efforts to meet with all officials and security personnel to ensure all mining sites in the state are safe before our members can resume mining activities,” Kankara stated.

The association urged the FG to boost security in the region which would enable business activities to resume on mining sites.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported on the 2nd of March, 2021 that President Muhammadu Buhari has banned mining activities in Zamfara State, as it declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in the northern state.

The National Security Council said: “The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.”