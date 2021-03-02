Business
FG declares ‘no-fly zone’ in Zamfara, bans mining activities in the State
The imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect is until further notice.
President Muhammadu Buhari has banned mining activities in Zamfara State, as it declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in the northern state.
This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSO), retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, during the State House briefing at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday.
At the meeting, which was presided by President Buhari, he said;
“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.
“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.
“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no fly zone’ with immediate effect.”
Nigeria signs pact with Morocco’s OCP Group to aid fertilizer’s production
The pact is expected to utilize Nigerian gas and Moroccan phosphate to produce 750,000 tons of ammonia and one million tons of phosphate fertilizers.
Nigeria has signed a pact with OCP Africa to aid the second phase of the Nigerian Presidential Fertilizer Initiative in Morocco. The pact was signed by the Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and officials of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).
This was disclosed in a statement issued by NSIA and seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.
This is expected to utilize Nigerian gas and Moroccan phosphate to produce 750,000 tons of ammonia and one million tons of phosphate fertilizers annually by 2025.
To achieve the 750,000 tons target, a number of agreements were signed between OCP Africa, the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria, and the NSIA in order to commit to the second phase of the Nigerian Presidential Fertilizer Initiative.
Similarly, a Shareholders’ Agreement was also signed between OCP Africa and the NSIA for the creation of the Joint Venture Company. This agreement would oversee the development of a versatile industrial platform that will produce ammonia and fertilizers in Nigeria.
It stated, “a Memorandum of Understanding between OCP Africa, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and NSIA was sealed. The objective of this pact is to evaluate the opportunity of an equity investment by the NNPC in the JVC and for its support on gas.”
What you should know
- The business visit is a follow up to the industrial project which was officially launched in June 2018 following the success of the first phase of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative supported by OCP.
- Through these agreements, the OCP Group has confirmed its commitment to the development of sustainable and inclusive agriculture in Nigeria.
- The project was first announced during the official visit to Morocco of President Muhammadu Buhari and it is aimed at developing a versatile industrial platform in Nigeria.
- Recall that in 2016, OCP Group first partnered with the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, supported by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.
- This collaboration stretched across the entire agricultural value chain, from the introduction of customized fertilizers adapted to local soils and crops to improving the availability of fertilizers in the local market at competitive prices.
- The partnership also included farmer support initiatives, supply chain development projects along with the strengthening of a close distribution system.
- These joint efforts have led to the renovation of 13 blending units and packaging for fertilizers and installation by private operators of more than 14 new factories.
Shoprite on nationwide shutdown, as workers embark on industrial strike action
Dozens of Shoprite outlets in Nigeria have been shut down as workers commenced an industrial strike action.
Workers of retail giant, Shoprite have embarked on a nationwide industrial strike action demanding proper information on staff benefits as well as terms of sale to interested investors who are on course to acquire the Nigerian subsidiary of the South African retail outlet.
A report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) suggests that all 25 outlets of Shoprite in Nigeria have been shut down by workers.
The report revealed further that the workers embarked on industrial action over claims of sale of the retail company to Palms Mall owners, Tayo Amusan and Persianas Properties Limited, without appropriate information on the terms of the acquisition, and the impact of it on their contracts.
The nationwide strike action which has seen 25 outlets of the retail brand closed today have been said to be flared up by inappropriate treatment of the company’s workers and issues related to the terms of their contract papers as many of them were to work with Shoprite South Africa until between 2035 and 2040.
What you should know
- Recall that the South African retailer, Shoprite International Limited in August of 2020 laid bare plans to discontinue its operations in Nigeria, and as a result, resolved to sell-off majority of its stakes in the retail units in order to focus more on core operations and investment in Southern Africa.
- The decision was taken at the back of the poor performance of the subsidiary driven by government policies such as border closures and tight competition from players like Spar, Justrite, Ebeano, Addide.
- The report revealed that Tayo Amusan, a property developer and the promoter of the Palms Mall owned by Persianas Properties Limited is in talks with Shoprite to facilitate the acquisition of the leading retail company.
- With a Nigerian company attempting a takeover from the South African retailer later this year, the staff of the retail unit have demanded to be paid off rather than run the risk of being dismissed under new management.
