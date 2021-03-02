FG declares ‘no-fly zone’ in Zamfara, bans mining activities in the State

President Muhammadu Buhari has banned mining activities in Zamfara State, as it declared a ‘no-fly zone’ in the northern state.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSO), retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, during the State House briefing at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council on Tuesday.

At the meeting, which was presided by President Buhari, he said;

“The President has approved, based on our recommendations, the imposition and enforcement of a ban on all mining activities in Zamfara with immediate effect until further notice.

“He has directed the Minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser to deploy massive military and intelligence assets to restore normalcy to that part of the country.

“He has also approved that Zamfara State should be declared ‘a no fly zone’ with immediate effect.”

President @MBuhari presides over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.#AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/lmUwyfC95A — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) March 2, 2021

