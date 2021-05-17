Symbiotic relationships are often key in sustaining commitment between two or more people. For the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, its symbiotic relationship with its customers is sacrosanct.

In fact, one of their key derivatives is passion for overall development and success of its customers. This they have constantly shown over the years through several economic empowerment programmes, essentially giving back to the customers who have entrusted their money to the bank.

By placing value on their customers, the bank has shown its commitment to its partners, thereby helping them attain their goals and dreams, particularly at a difficult and trying economic time as this.

Putting action to words, the Pan African financial institution recently rewarded 10 of its loyal customers with a total sum of N10million in the quarterly draws of the ongoing UBA Savings Promo.

Reward for Loyalty

This promo, which is held every quarter, is intended to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have stayed with the bank over the years, and offers fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires who have in the past benefitted from several Promo.

This unique promo intends to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have stayed with the bank over the years, and will also offer fresh opportunities for potential and intending customers to join the growing number of UBA millionaires who have in the past benefitted from the ongoing Promo.

Requisite for Qualification

To qualify for the promo, new and existing customers of the bank are expected to make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000 before each draw date. Savings account holders eligible for this draw include Target, Bumper, Next Gen, Savings, Teens & Kiddies.

Apart from the savings promo which is held every three months, the bank also has the UBA Bumper Promo which is held monthly, where the first three winning customers are rewarded with N2million, rent for a year at N1.2m and N500,000; with 20 others winning N100,000 each as consolation prices.

Past Winners

Some past winners who cut across all regions of the country and have previously benefitted from the promo include; Nnadumije, Ebube Dawn; Onwochei Christiana Okwukwe; Eze Mathias Nnaji; Christian N Orie; Uka, Okwudiri; Okata Stephen Uche; Okafor Onyinye Esther; Nwanekezi Chimezie Jude; Ayomide V Yahaya and Olanegan, Oyetunde Keji.

Others are Emmanuel Onu Chidozie; Mohammed Fatima; Aminu, Mustapha; James Nanre; Pahinti Albert; Emmanuel O Adeniji; Jaki Movihinze Mercy; Saminu Muritala Mohammed; Ezeh Raphael Uballa; Uchenna Iheji. Already the winners have claimed their cash prizes and are currently spreading the news so others can take advantage of this once in a life time opportunity.

2021 Promo

Prior to the 2021 promo, UBA’s Head, Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said that without a doubt, UBA’s passion for the growth and overall success of its customers cannot be overemphasised, adding that this has consistently been proven in numerous ways. She explained that the bank has consistently invested in cutting edge technology to improve its service delivery and its overall aim of delighting customers.

She said, “With customer-centric promos like the UBA Savings Promo, we have created an ever-increasing list of millionaires who continue to join the UBA customer millionaire club. For this edition of the promo, we decided to pick the month of May, which is the month that workers are celebrated across the world for their efforts at contributing to the growth of the economy. We know that this promo will put lasting smiles on the faces of our customers and will also assure them that UBA truly values them’” Altraide said.

UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Sampson Aneke, spoke of UBA’s continuous commitment to give back to its customers especially during these challenging economic periods, where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful.

“With this in mind we decided to prioritise them in as we always do at UBA, by giving them plenty to cheer about and that is the reason for the Promo. I have been privileged to visit some of the customers who won in January, and we were more than fulfilled to see happiness and gratitude on the faces of the lucky ones when their cash prizes were presented to them. That feeling is special. So I enjoin those who are yet to join the winning team, to do so. You never can tell, the next big millionaire could be you,” Aneke said.

Draw

This year, the virtual and transparent electronic draw which was held last week Friday, was transmitted live via zoom and the Facebook platform in strict compliance with social distancing rules as directed by the Federal and Lagos State governments.

UBA’s Head Personal Banking, Osita Ede, who addressed participants just before the draws, said there is no better time to give back and delight customers than this challenging economic period where people need all the support, they can get to make life more meaningful.

He said, “As a bank, UBA has been rewarding customers, we have been doing this for several years now; from the Wise Savers Promo, Bumper Draws, and now this. We have been doing this to touch lives and to show appreciation to our customers to tell them we are grateful for their business. This is also an opportunity to reward them for their loyalty to the bank.”

Ede, who stressed that the promo is a way of encouraging savings in a bid towards promoting financial inclusion, as statistics show that a lot of Nigerians are still largely under-banked, added

“our key objective is to encourage our customers to save regularly. We are here to support them and encourage them to save and ultimately grow as well, because we are aware that they are invaluable to all that we do”.

A representative of the National Regulatory Commission, Peace Ibadie, who witnessed the draws, congratulated the 10 winners and commended the bank for its efforts at rewarding loyal customers especially in the tough economic and business environment.

“Congratulations to all the winners, I am glad to be a part of this; UBA is always transparent in their promos and we can fully attest to this. It is important that the bank is also actively encouraging the savings culture. Again, I say congratulations,” she said.

Current Winners

The winners who cut across all the zones of the country are Emeka Onyemauche; Ezeigbokwe Oluebube Purity; Omoniyi A Jaiyeola; Olawale Omotayo Idowu; Zaharadeen Yandaki Umar; Aliyu Yaro Bakari; Samuel Enan Esua; Joseph Eze; Deborah Folusho Adebayo and Lucia Chinyere Adim.

When contacted via their mobile phone, the winners expressed their gratitude to the bank as they said the winnings will go a long way in meeting their pressing needs especially in these trying times.

One of the winners, Samuel Enan Esan, who was delighted at the news that he just won N10million was full of praises. “Thank you UBA,” he stated.

Aliyu Yaro Bakari, who was extremely excited at the news, said, “Oh I am very happy, UBA is the best, you are the best, thank you very much,” he remarked when he learnt he was also one of the beneficiaries of N1million.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.